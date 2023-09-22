Ludhiana: Five booked for abetment after trader ends life

The division number 3 police lodged an FIR against five persons for abetment to suicide on Friday, two days after a trader allegedly ended his life.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the wife of the victim. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Mani Arora, Montu of Daresi, Tambi, Vishal and Sunny Arora. According to police, the accused were threatening him over a monetary issue.

ASI Jaswant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the man who owned a cosmetic shop had ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a bathroom on Tuesday.

In a video message recorded by him before ending his life, he alleged that the accused were harassing him for money. He stated that he had borrowed money from the accused on interest basis and had returned the amount, but the accused were still harassing him for money. On Monday, the accused had come to his home and threatened him.

The ASI added that an FIR under sections 306 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

