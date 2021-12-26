Ludhiana | Five booked for assaulting Punjab Roadways inspector

Nearly 15 days after an inspector of the Punjab Roadways was allegedly assaulted, the city police have registered a case against five persons and started an investigation.

The incident occurred on December 10 when some miscreants thrashed a Punjab Roadways inspector who was checking a bus parked near the main gate of the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal, Ludhiana.

An FIR has been registered against five persons of which only one had been identified so far. The case was registered on the basis of inspector Hardev Singh’s statement. The accused has been identified as Sukhbir Singh of Rasheen village in Ludhiana, while four of his accomplices could not be identified yet.

According to the complainant, due to the injuries, he was not in a condition to record his statement to the police.

Hardev said he was deputed as an inspector with the Punjab Roadways and on December 10 when he was on duty, he saw the bus of a private operator parked near the main gate of the interstate bus terminal. “When I went to check the bus, the accused, Sukhbir, along with his four accomplices started assaulting me with a baseball bat,” he said.

According to the police, Sukhbir looks after the operations of the bus for the company.

ASI Sukhjinder Singh, investigating officer, said the accused was yet to be arrested and others would also be identified. A case under Sections 323, 341, 427 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at the Division Number 5 police station.