Ludhiana | Five booked, one arrested for assaulting man, wife

Five people have been booked for attempted murder after they assaulted a 23-year-old man and his wife with a sword and baseball bat in Ludhiana
An FIR under Sections 307 (murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) has been registered. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five people have been booked for attempted murder after they assaulted a 23-year-old man and his wife with a sword and baseball bat on Wednesday.

One of the accused, Vicky Kumar of Sundar Nagar in Daba, has been arrested, while the others including Sukhdev Singh of village Lohara and three unidentified persons, have been booked.

An FIR under Sections 307 (murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) has been registered.

The victim, Lalit Kumar of Gurmail Nagar, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.”On April 24, my friend Arjun and I had gone to Daba Chowk to have an ice cream at around 9.30pm, where I had a verbal spat with the accused, Vicky.”

“Later, when I was heading to a medical store, the accused accosted me and assaulted me with a sword and baseball bat. Later, when my wife Anjali came to my rescue, the accused also assaulted her. He threatened to kill us before fleeing,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh said a case has been registered at Daba police station and one of the accused has been held. The others will also be arrested soon.

