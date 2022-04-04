Ludhiana | Fleeing jeep driver mows down scooterist, 2 hurt
A man was crushed to death after a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep hit his scooter near Kochar Market on Saturday night. The victim’s wife, who was riding pillion, was grievously injured in the mishap.
At first, the accused, Palwinder Singh of Talwara village, who was coming from Pakhowal Road, rammed into a golgappa cart, and injured the vendor. As he tried to flee the spot, he hit the victims’ scooter. The deceased, Harish Kumar ‘Happy’, 45, of Jawahar Nagar, a salesman, and his wife Sapna, 42, were thrown off their two-wheeler. The accused, who was speeding, ran over Harish, while Sapna suffered multiple injuries, including fractures.
While Harish was killed on the spot, onlookers rushed his wife to the hospital. Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, Division 5 station house officer, said, “A few eyewitnesses chased the accused, and caught him. They thrashed him, and vandalised his car before handing him over to the police.”
One of the men, who stopped the accused from escaping, alleged that Palwinder Singh was driving under the influence of drugs. However, the police are yet to confirm whether the accused was intoxicated at the time of the accidents.
A case of reckless driving and causing death due to negligence of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him.
The victim is survived by his hospitalised wife, and two daughters aged 12 and six. His younger daughter is differently abled.
Kin take to the streets
Seeking compensation, the victim’s kin blocked traffic on Kochar Market Chowk for at least one-and-a-half hour on Sunday. The victim’s brother-in-law, Inderjeet, said Harish was the lone breadwinner of the family, and that doctors were not sure if his sister will be able to walk again. “We are worried about my nieces’ future,” he said, demanding that strict action be taken against the accused.
The victim’s 12-year-old daughter also joined the protest, and said she wanted to see the man who killed her father behind bars. Traffic on Pakhowal Road, Link Road and Ferozepur Road remained affected due to the protest. The blockade was lifted, after the police pacified the agitators.
Gangster’s father sets himself on fire at police station in Ludhiana, suffers 30% burns
Seeking action against the man who shot his son in self-defence, gangster Aman Tatto's father attempted self-immolation outside the Daba police station on Sunday. The gangster's father, Gurdeep Singh, arrived at the police station at noon, emptied a kerosene -filled canister, and set himself on fire. Doctors say he has suffered 30% burns. Before setting himself aflame, Gurdeep Singh alleged that the police were reluctant to take action against the showroom owner.
A special officer running MCD may not be a first for Capital
As the Lok Sabha has passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, a special officer is all set to take over the functioning of the civic bodies in Delhi. The term of the three municipal corporations -- which the bill seeks to unify -- will end on May 18, and the Centre has to appoint the officer before that date, officials aware of bill details said.
Ludhiana | SAD workers bludgeon Congress leader to death
Two Shiromani Akali Dal supporters and their aides bludgeoned Congress' Ward 12 president to death in Swatantra Nagar after a dispute on Sunday evening. The victim, Mangat Ram, 52, suspected the accused – Paramjit Pamma, Ranjit Bajaj and their unidentified aides – of harassing women near the colony's temple, and frequently objected to their presence in the area. On Sunday, the accused had called Mangat Ram to settle the matter.
Ludhiana | While driver changes flat, man makes away with laptop, cash
An unidentified man stole a bag containing a laptop, ₹10,000 cash and documents from a car on Dugri Road, while the driver of the car was changing a flat tyre on Sunday. The complainant, Madhur Gupta, a resident of Pakhowal Road, who works for the steel industry, said he was returning home in his car, when he got a flat tyre near Model Town Extension.
Man arrested for raping disabled girl in NW Delhi
A 16-year-old disabled girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area on Saturday and the perpetrator, who lives in a slum in Sarai Pipal Thala, has been arrested, police said. Police came to know about the incident when they received a call on Saturday from a woman who said her daughter was raped.
