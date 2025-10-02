Ludhiana floods: 350 houses damaged, crop loss assessment underway: Report

The district administration has submitted its final report on flood damage to the state government, revealing that around 350 houses — including both kacha and pucca structures — were damaged across several villages in Ludhiana during last month’s devastating floods. While the housing damage report is complete, a detailed crop loss assessment — with preliminary estimates showing over 300 acres destroyed — is still underway through a special girdawari (assessment). A house on the banks of Sutlej damaged due to soil erosion at Sasrali Colony in Ludhiana. (HT)

Officials assured that once the survey is complete, the final report will be forwarded to the state government for approval and disbursal of compensation. The administration reaffirmed that no eligible claimant will be left out of the relief process, and stressed their commitment to speedy and fair assistance for the flood-hit population.

The final housing report, prepared after rigorous field verification, will help the state government determine compensation for affected families. Officials said the Girdawari survey is more complex, requiring on-ground checks for accuracy.

Originally scheduled for completion by September 26, the process remains incomplete as many government employees — including revenue officials, agriculture staff and patwaris — continue to visit villages daily to collect data.

A senior official said, “We are working on war footing to complete the crop loss survey. While the housing report is ready, the crop assessment requires detailed physical verification, which takes time. Our teams are ensuring transparency and accuracy.”

The floods damaged homes, submerged agricultural land, and forced many families to relocate. Low-lying areas were worst affected and farmers bore the brunt of the loss with standing crops destroyed. The damage has affected not only livelihoods but also the overall agricultural output in the district.

Kuldeep, a resident of flood-hit Sasrali village, said, “We are hopeful the government will provide compensation soon. Our houses are damaged, and our fields have been washed away. Officials have visited our area, but we are still waiting for concrete relief.”