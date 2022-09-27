Ludhiana: Following heavy rainfall over weekend, state of sanitation at main vegetable market deteriorates

Incessant rainfall in the city over the weekend has led to a further deterioration in the state of hygiene at the city’s main vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass. The market committee is already struggling to deal with mounds of legacy waste accumulated in an around the premises, even as garbage generated on a daily basis keeps piling up.

“Mosquitos and other insects have increased in the market. Many vendors are catching fever and customers prefer buying vegetables from outside rather than entering the market,” said Baljinder Sharma, a vegetable vendor.

Organic waste mixed with plastic is lying untreated at several places inside the market premises, which become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “The strong stench from the garbage is unbearable and there is a constant fear of falling sick. Authorities must improve the situation on priority,” said Sumit Arora, a resident of Salem Tabri.

Kulpreet Singh, sub-divisional magistrate (Ludhiana west) who is in-charge of the market, said , “I will take stock of the situation and a new tender will be issued to deal with waste on the premises.”

Gurpreet Singh, a member of the Punjab State Fruit and Vegetable Commission Agents Association, said. “The market authorities earn a sizable revenue from the trade and rent paid by vendors. The market falls under the constituency of two MLAs Daljit Singh Bhola and Madan Lal Bagga, but they are both missing in action.”

Secretary Market Committee, Jasmeet Singh Brar said, “We have proposed to the Punjab Mandi Board that a consultant be hired to resolve the situation. We are legally fighting the penalties imposed on the market and regular cleaning will start from Monday onwards.”

Earlier this month, a penalty of ₹37.5 lakh had been imposed on the vegetable market by the MC for its failure to manage waste.

