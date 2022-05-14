Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Food delivery executive suffers gunshot wound as man fires at grocer
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Food delivery executive suffers gunshot wound as man fires at grocer

The victim, identified as Suresh Kumar of Noorwala Road in Ludhiana, has been admitted to hospital where his condition is said to be serious
Police have booked the man who shot the food delivery executive for attempt to murder. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 14, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A food delivery executive suffered a gunshot injury after a man fired at a grocer near Bhagwan Nagar late on Thursday night.

The victim, identified as Suresh Kumar of Noorwala Road, has been admitted to hospital where his condition is said to be serious.

The Division Number 6 have registered a case of attempt to murder against one Deepak, who is already facing trial in several cases, police said.

The case has been registered based on the complaint of Jagjit Singh, a resident of Bhagwan Nagar, who runs a grocery store.

He stated that he had got into an argument with Deepak a few days ago and he had threatened to kill him. He added that he had filed a complaint with assistant sub-inspector Binder Singh at the Division Number 6 police station, but he did not take any action.

Jagjit said that Deepak turned up outside his grocery store on a bike on Thursday night and fired at him. As he bent down to save himself, the bullet hit Suresh, who was there to deliver food. After that, Deepak fled from the spot.

RELATED STORIES

On being informed, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar reached the spot. Brar said that ASI Binder Singh has been suspended for inaction. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP