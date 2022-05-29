Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Food delivery man ‘robbed’ of 1 lakh
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Food delivery man ‘robbed’ of 1 lakh

Three motorcycle-borne robbers targeted a food delivery man and took away ₹1 lakh after thrashing him on the elevated road near Master Tara Singh College on Saturday evening
Police at the spot where the food delivery man said he was robbed, near Master Tara Singh College in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Published on May 29, 2022 03:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three motorcycle-borne robbers targeted a food delivery man and took away 1 lakh after thrashing him on the elevated road near Master Tara Singh College on Saturday evening. On being informed, CIA staff and Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The victim, Gurwinder Singh, 26, said he worked for a food delivery company. On Saturday evening, he was going towards Jagraon Bridge from Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, he told the police, adding that one of his friends had handed him 1 lakh and asked him to give it to one of his contacts in Sarafa Bazaar.

When he reached near Master Tara Singh College, three men intercepted him, thrashed him and fled after snatching the money.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, Division Number 1 SHO, said the matter appeared suspicious. “The elevated road always witnesses a heavy flow of traffic and in such conditions, snatching is not possible. Moreover, the man is changing his statement frequently,” he added.

We will register an FIR after investigating the matter, he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP