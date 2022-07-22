Ludhiana: Former Machhiwara municipal council president booked for murder bid

Former president of Machhiwara municipal council Daljit Singh Gill has been booked for firing at a liquor contractor on Tuesday night.

Gill had been booked by Machhiwara police after eight cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from his farm house. He suspected that the victim, Mohit Kundra alias Sonu, 41, of Prem Nagar, a liquor contractor, had passed on information about him to the cops.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kundra in his complaint stated that on Tuesday night, he received a call from Gill, who started abusing him. Gill allegedly told Kundra that he has two licensed weapons and asked him with which one he wants to be shot dead.

“I disconnected, after which the accused kept calling me repeatedly, but I did not answer. After some time I heard a car honk outside his house. When I came out of the house to see the matter, I saw Gill stepping out of his Kia car, while his unidentified aide was sitting on the driving seat,” said Kundra.

“The accused opened fire at me. I jumped aside and escaped unhurt. I rushed inside the house and bolted the door from inside. The fired again and when I raised the alarm, they fled from the spot. I immediately informed the police,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kundra alleged that the suspect is into liquor smuggling and he has been facing trial in various cases. One week ago, police had recovered eight cartons of illicit liquor from his farm house and booked him.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at Machhiwara police station, said a case under Sections 307 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against Gill and his aide, who is yet to be identified.