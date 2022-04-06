Ludhiana | Former MLA accuses GLADA of benefitting land mafia by over ₹40 crore, submits complaint with CM
Former MLA (Ludhiana East) Sanjay Talwar has accused Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials of benefiting the land mafia by over ₹40 crore by changing the alignment of two plots (1320 sq yards each) at Kirti Nagar on Chandigarh road and providing additional parking space in front of the plots.
A complaint has also been submitted with chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann seeking action against the officials involved in the entire process.
Addressing a press conference at his office on Tibba road on Tuesday, Talwar said two residential plots were sold by the department in the year 1975 in Kirti Nagar area (adjoining Eastend club site) on Chandigarh road. “The department has changed the alignment of the plots to benefit the owner of plots and the front area of the plots have increased. This has increased the value of the land by around ₹20 crores,” he said.
Further an additional parking space of around 1100 sq yards has been provided in front of the plots out of the GLADA’s land. The value of the area left for the parking space is around ₹22 crores, he alleged.
Talwar said the land mafia also made an attempt to change the alignment of plots during the Congress regime, but he stopped them. Now that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has formed a government in the state, they have started constructing a boundary wall at the site, he added.
“ If the claims of CM Bhagwant Mann to end the menace of corruption are true, then CM should take action against the land mafia and the officials involved in this, as this has also resulted in loss to the state’s exchequer. I also appeal to AAP MLA from this constituency, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), to take action in this case. If no action is taken in the coming days, then we will be forced to raise an agitation,” said Talwar.
Meanwhile, GLADA chief administrator (CA), Sandeep Kumar, said the changes in the plan have been made by the state town planning wing. He said if the former MLA has raised any objections, he will check the file and required action will be taken, if any anomalies are found in this case.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics