Ludhiana | Former MLA accuses GLADA of benefitting land mafia by over 40 crore, submits complaint with CM

Former MLA (Ludhiana East) Sanjay Talwar has accused Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials of benefiting the land mafia by over ₹40 crore by changing the alignment of two plots (1320 sq yards each) at Kirti Nagar on Chandigarh road and providing additional parking space in front of the plots.

A complaint has also been submitted with chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann seeking action against the officials involved in the entire process.

Addressing a press conference at his office on Tibba road on Tuesday, Talwar said two residential plots were sold by the department in the year 1975 in Kirti Nagar area (adjoining Eastend club site) on Chandigarh road. “The department has changed the alignment of the plots to benefit the owner of plots and the front area of the plots have increased. This has increased the value of the land by around ₹20 crores,” he said.

Further an additional parking space of around 1100 sq yards has been provided in front of the plots out of the GLADA’s land. The value of the area left for the parking space is around ₹22 crores, he alleged.

Talwar said the land mafia also made an attempt to change the alignment of plots during the Congress regime, but he stopped them. Now that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has formed a government in the state, they have started constructing a boundary wall at the site, he added.

“ If the claims of CM Bhagwant Mann to end the menace of corruption are true, then CM should take action against the land mafia and the officials involved in this, as this has also resulted in loss to the state’s exchequer. I also appeal to AAP MLA from this constituency, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), to take action in this case. If no action is taken in the coming days, then we will be forced to raise an agitation,” said Talwar.

Meanwhile, GLADA chief administrator (CA), Sandeep Kumar, said the changes in the plan have been made by the state town planning wing. He said if the former MLA has raised any objections, he will check the file and required action will be taken, if any anomalies are found in this case.