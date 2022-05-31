Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Former sarpanch who was shot by friend dies after 4 days
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Former sarpanch who was shot by friend dies after 4 days

After battling for life for four days, the former sarpanch of Bonkar Dogra village in Ludhiana’s Koomkalan, who was shot by his friend, succumbed to his injuries
The victim’s brother stated in his complaint that a bullet hit the victim under his eye and got stuck in the skull. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 31, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After battling for life for four days, the former sarpanch of Bonkar Dogra village in Koomkalan, who was shot by his friend, succumbed to his injuries

The victim has been identified as Malkit Singh, 50, who was a realtor by profession. The accused, Sunil Kumar Dogra of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, who is also a realtor, is on the run. Police have added Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code to the FIR which was already lodged against him.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Jung Singh, the victim’s brother.

Jung stated that his brother had gone to Dogra’s house to collect payment for a piece of land which he had sold him. He added that Dogra fired at his brother there and a bullet hit Malkit under his eye and got stuck in the skull. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP