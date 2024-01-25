Ludhiana: Foster daughter booked for stealing cash, jewellery

Two months after Khamano police arrested a couple for holding a former scientist captive, the Sarabha Nagar police have registered another FIR against the woman for stealing ₹15 lakh, jewellery and other documents from his house. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Harbans’s son Dr Rupinder Singh Sodhi. (HT)

The accused Baljit Kaur, resident of Sector 33 at Chandigarh Road, is the foster daughter of former scientist Harbans Singh Sodhi of Rajguru Nagar, the police said.

Dr Rupinder Singh Sodhi, an USA citizen, stated that he returned to India on December 15 and met his father who was residing with his friend in Moga.

He shared that after the accused woman, along with her husband Vardhan Singh, had kidnapped him on November 12 and held him captive for four days before Khamano police rescued him and arrested the couple. Since the incident, his father Harbans Singh has been residing at his friend’s house.

“After returning to India, I learnt that the accused woman had barged into our house in Rajguru Nagar when she had held my father captive in Khamano and she had decamped with several valuables including gold and silver jewellery, property documents, passport, bank passbook and others,” he said.

ASI Hardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 380 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused woman and she will be brought on production warrant for questioning from the jail.