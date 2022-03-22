Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Four arrested for robbery at crockery trader's house
Ludhiana | Four arrested for robbery at crockery trader’s house

Six days after robbery at crockery trader’s house in Machinewala bazar, the Ludhiana police arrested four men
The arrested accused of snatching and robbery in custody of Police Division number 1 in Ludhiana on March 20, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 08:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Six days after robbers broke into a crockery trader’s house in Machinewala bazar, the police arrested four men and recovered 70,000, jewellery, a mobile phone and sharp-edged weapons from them.

The arrested accused are Prince Sandhu, Parvinder Singh, Gaurav Singh and Sayam of Manjit Nagar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harsimrat Singh said on March 14, a case had been registered against unidentified accused under Sections 380 ( theft in dwelling house), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant, Krishan Kumar Singla, 50, had said that the accused had barged into his house and attacked him and his wife with sharp-edged weapons. The accused had gagged the couple, and fled with 1.5 lakh cash, diamond bangles and rings.

