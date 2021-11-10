Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Four-day Panjab University Youth Festival commences

The four-day Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage festival commenced at Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Manji Sahib, Kottan, Ludhiana, on Wednesday
Students performing on Day 1 of the Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival which commenced at Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Manji Sahib, Kottan, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:19 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The four-day Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage festival commenced at Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Manji Sahib, Kottan, Ludhiana, on Wednesday.

Over 1,400 participants from 16 PU affiliated colleges of Ludhiana Zone-A will compete in over 67 events at the festival, which is being organised after two years due to Covid restrictions. The theme of the festival is “love and respect nature”.

The participating colleges include Arya College, Ludhiana; AS College, Khanna; BSSG Govt College, Sidhsar; Gobindgarh Public College, Allour; Govt College, Karamsar; Govt College, Ludhiana (east); Govt College (evening), Ludhiana; Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Ludhiana; Guru Nanak National College,Doraha; Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana; Malwa College, Bondli, Samrala; Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Kottan; PURC Ludhiana; SCD Govt College, Ludhiana; Shree Attam Vallabh Jain College, Hussainpura, Ludhiana and Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Jhande, Ludhiana.

Jagir Kaur, president of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), was the chief guest on Wednesday and inaugurated the festival with a lamp lighting ceremony along with Nirmal Jaura, director of youth welfare, Panjab University, Chandigarh and principals of various colleges. While addressing the students and the participants, Kaur said that the main aim of education is to study and polish one’s skills and the youth should inculcate moral values so that they can become good citizens of the society.

Ex-president of SGPC, Kirpal Singh Badungar, was the chief guest of the evening session. Principal Kuldip Kaur Dhaliwal said that such competitions develop talent and creativity skills among the students.

The festival witnessed amazing performances in competitions including group shabad, bhajan, group singing (Indian), folk song, classical music vocal, gazal, geet and poem recitation.

In the second half of the day, poem, story and essay writing events were organised.

