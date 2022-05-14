Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Four family courts provided counsellor

The four counsellors appointed for family courts in Ludhiana include Neetu Chandoke, Rajwant Kaur, Ripin Makhija and Parminder Singh.
Four family courts in Ludhiana have been provided counsellor by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 14, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as four family courts exclusively dealing with cases involving matrimonial disputes in Ludhiana have been provided with a counsellor each by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

At the National Lok Adalats on Saturday, as many as 161 cases were settled in family courts.

Family courts cater to hearing of cases involving couples fighting for divorce, judicial separation, restitution of conjugal rights (where the guilty party is ordered to live with the aggrieved party), custody of child, maintenance of wife, children and parents, settlement of property disputes between estranged couples and case in relation to guardianship. The four counsellors appointed include Neetu Chandoke, Rajwant Kaur, Ripin Makhija and Parminder Singh.

Around 12,653 cases were amicably settled of the 37,470 cases that came up for hearing before different benches. A compensation of 167.06 crore was realised.

District Legal Services Authority chairman-cum-sessions judge Munish Singal along with DLSA secretary-cum-CJM Raman Sharma supervised the functioning of 28 Lok Adalat benches .

Sessions Judge exhorted the litigants to resolve their disputes through Lok-Adalats as it would save their time and money.

“Once a dispute is settled through Lok Adalat, then the court fee already paid by a party at the time of filing of a case is refunded.”

“A decision which is mutually acceptable to both the parties not only brings an end to the long-standing dispute but also puts an end to litigation forever, as there is no appeal against the decision/award made by a Lok Adalat,” he added.

Among the judges heading the benches were additional district judge Raj Kumar Garg, ADJ Monika Goyal, family court principal judge Neelam Arora, additional principal judges Rajwinder Singh, ADJ Mandeep Mittal, ADJ Mohit Bansal, CJM Sumit Makkar, Permanent Lok-adalat chairman Balwinder Singh Sandhu, ACJM Harsimranjit Singh.

