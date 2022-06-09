Ludhiana: Four grocers held for selling sub-standard salt
The Moti Nagar police on Tuesday arrested four grocers from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony for selling sub-standard salt using the packaging of a reputed brand.
The accused have been identified as Indresh Kumar, Uday Singh, Ghanshyam and Anil. As many as 841-kg low-grade salt was recovered from their possession.
The police conducted the raid based on the statement of Munish Jindal of Kharar, who is a field officer at Speed Search and Security Firm. In his complaint, Jindal said that various brands hire him to keep a check on duplication of their products.
He found out that these shopkeepers are selling substandard material using the packaging of Tata Salt and lodged a complaint with the police.
ASI Rakesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving the complaint, they lodged an FIR and conducted raids.
A case under Sections 63 and 65 of Copyright Act; Sections 7 and 16 of Prevention of Food Adulteration Act and Sections 420 (cheating) and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) of IPC has been lodged against the accused.
The ASI added that the accused were being able to sell substandard salt as the area largely comprises labourers who couldn’t differentiate.
