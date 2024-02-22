Ludhiana: Four held for robbery at money transfer facility

Three days after a gang of miscreants robbed ₹1.15 lakh from a money transfer facility, the police arrested four persons in connection with the crime. The police recovered two illegal weapons, seven live bullets, two bikes, sharp-edged weapons and ₹ 12,000 from their possession. (HT File Photo)

However, one of the accused is yet to be arrested. The police also recovered two illegal weapons, seven live bullets, two bikes, sharp-edged weapons and ₹12,000 from their possession.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The accused have been identified as Rinku Singh, 37, of New Ambedkar Nagar, Giaspura; Pargat Singh, 34, of Jaspal Bangar; Durgesh Tiwari alias Dhan, 19, of Moti Nagar; and Surjit Singh, 52, of Jaspal Bangar. Their aide Rahul is on the run.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that as the miscreants were captured on CCTVs installed in the shop during robbery, the police identified them from the videos and arrested them. Following the information provided by them, the police arrested their two aides.

The DCP said that during questioning, the accused told police that they were aware that cash transfer facility owners carry cash all the time. They targeted Vikas Telecom in Makkar Colony in Giaspura and did a recce. On February 19, Rinku and Pargat barged in the shop and robbed the owner of ₹1.15 lakh at gunpoint, while three of their aides remained outside to keep a tab on the movement.

Inspector Guljinder Singh, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said that the police lodged an FIR under sections 395 (dacoity), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them and initiated investigation.

The inspector added that during questioning, the accused told police that they procured illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh to execute robberies.

Pargat is already facing a trial in two cases, including drug peddling and theft.