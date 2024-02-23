 Ludhiana: Four held for snatching, 21 phones recovered - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Four held for snatching, 21 phones recovered

Ludhiana: Four held for snatching, 21 phones recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 24, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, Nitin Sharma and Gursewak Singh- all residents of Tibba village. Their aide Kapil Dev is arrested for purchasing snatched mobiles

The Sarabha Nagar police arrested three persons for snatching and recovered as many as 21 mobile phones from their possession.

Their aide, who used to buy snatched mobile phones from them, was also arrested.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, Nitin Sharma and Gursewak Singh- all residents of Tibba village. Their aide Kapil Dev is arrested for purchasing snatched mobiles.

Sub Inspector Paramvir Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station, said that the accused on February 20 had executed at least three snatchings in which they robbed three men of their mobiles and cash by threatening and attacking them with a sharp- edged weapon.

The police during investigation arrested the accused. After the arrest, the police were taking Gursewak Singh for the recovery of mobiles when he made a failed attempt to escape and fractured his leg.

