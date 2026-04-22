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Ludhiana: Four month salary delay leave government colleges guest faculty in distress

Despite serving in long-term positions, educators say the delay has pushed them into financial strain amid rising living costs

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Assistant professors working as guest faculty in Punjab’s government colleges are facing mounting hardship as their salaries remain unpaid for the past four months.

According to faculty members, over 700 guest lecturers across the state, including nearly 100 in Ludhiana alone are affected by the delay. (HT File)

Despite serving in long-term positions, educators say the delay has pushed them into financial strain amid rising living costs, triggering anger and anxiety among hundreds of teachers across the state.

Shivani Arora, faculty from the english department of Government College for Girls, said, “The monthly pay of guest faculty ranges between 35,000 and 47,000, out of which nearly 11,000 is paid through the parent-teacher association fund by colleges, while the remaining amount is released by the state government.”

“We are still waiting for the government’s share. It has become extremely difficult to manage household expenses in this situation.” she added.

Echoing similar concerns, guest faculty member Amardeep Bhambra said that although the finance department has issued repeated instructions to ensure timely payment of salaries, the higher education department has failed to act.

“Funds will be released once the remaining colleges complete the process and that

is expected in the coming week,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Four month salary delay leave government colleges guest faculty in distress
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Four month salary delay leave government colleges guest faculty in distress
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