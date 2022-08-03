Ludhiana | Freshly-graduated doctors decry hiring process in mohalla clinics

At a time when the Punjab government is all set to start its flagship mohalla clinics project by deputing doctors on a contractual basis, freshly-graduated MBBS doctors have opposed the recruiting process being carried out under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The MBBS doctors have been complaining that retired PCMS doctors are also applying for the said posts, leaving faint chance for young doctors to opt for the job.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has also extended support to young doctors. The PCMSA has expressed its reservations on the recently retired senior doctors applying for the posts under the NHM for the mohalla clinics.

The association members said no new doctors are being hired by the government and if retired doctors opt for the NHM posts then the newly passed doctors would be rendered jobless or would be forced to work in private hospitals on meagre salaries.

PCMSA state vice-president Dr Vishavdeep Goyal said, “We have categorically reiterated that PCMSA will oppose any kind of contractual hiring of doctors. All posts should be filled solely through the regular PCMS cadre channel, starting with those lying vacant at the already existing health institutions. However, if the government still goes ahead with its plans of contractual hiring, preference should be given to young, newly passed out candidates. Only when the posts remain unfilled after exhausting the younger applicants, should the posts be offered to the senior retired doctors.”

Dr Akhil Sarin, state president of the PCMSA, said, “We already have a widespread network of secondary healthcare centres, primary healthcare centres and community healthcare centres, which have been providing service in even the remotest areas of the state. Around 1,000 posts of medical officers are lying vacant across the state. On the top of it, the current budgetary allocation to health seems to be grossly inadequate and certainly not in sync with the government’s line of commitment to the public health sector.”

In the first phase, the government will hire 231 doctors for the mohalla clinics. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had recently announced that they would dedicate 75 such mohalla clinics to the 75th anniversary of independence on August 15.

A young doctor requesting anonymity said, “Counselling was held at Ludhiana civil hospital on July 28. When I reached the seminar hall, I was surprised to see a recently retired PCMS doctor sitting beside me. We practically have no match with them as they have specialisation in PG diploma/MD. They worked for almost 30-35 years. And they have the age benefit of 10 marks as they fall between (31-60 years) and I am getting only 5 marks as I am 26- year-old (less than 30).”

NHM – mission director (MD) Abhinav Trikha said the terms and conditions were duly published on department’s website. However, young doctors would be given preference to meet the demand of doctors for mohalla clinics, he added.

