Ludhiana | ‘From water cannons to showers of petals, farmers’ movement has come a full circle’

“When we proceeded towards Delhi a year ago, we were welcomed with water cannons in the chilling winter, now we are being welcomed with rose petals wherever we go. What better ending to a non-violent protest!” exclaims Khanna-based farmer leader Rajinder Singh Benipal, who was among the farmers returning from the Singhu and Tikri borders where farmers had been demanding revocation of the three farm laws for a year.

Benipal, who is affiliated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union, says, “The authorities had dug trenches on the highways to stop us. Many of my friends, who were in their 70s, were cane-charged. Some of them even died. However, in the end we emerged victorious.”

Indeed, celebrations and festivities, followed the farmers as they returned home after laying a long a long siege on the borders of New Delhi. People were seen dancing to the dhol and distributing sweets to celebrate the farmers’homecoming. Sitting outside MBD Mall on Ferozepur Road where the farmers had pitched tents on the roadside as a temporary shelter, elderly farmers could be heard sharing tales of hardships and grit, audible even over the vigorous beats of the dhols.

It was all worth it in the end, say farmers

The end of a year-long struggle was a poignant moment for the farmers, and while they were happy to return home to their families, they were heartbroken over parting with their brothers-in-arms from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Gurpreet Singh of Dakha said, “It was an emotional moment for us. For nearly a year we were together. We had faced tough times, and also partied together. We suffered the vagaries of the weather, and also endured the barbs of those who branded us as terrorists, but in the end, it was all worth it. We do not know when he developed such a strong bond with each other,” said Gurpreet.

Massive traffic jam at Ladhowal, Phillaur

A huge traffic jam was seen at Ladhowal and Phillaur as different farmer unions, including one from Kadian group, who were returning from Delhi reached Jalandhar Bypass. Incidentally, road construction work was also underway at the NH-44, which compounded the problem.

Serpentine queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road and anxious commuters were seen helplessly waiting in their vehicles.

Finally, the Phillaur police led by station house officer Sanjiv Kapoor intervened and managed to streamline the traffic flow. “Farmers were scheduled to return from Delhi today, but at the same time road repair work was taking place on the NH-44 in Phillaur, which resulted in a traffic jam,” he said.