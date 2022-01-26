Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Fugitive wanted in a kidnapping case arrested by PO staff
Ludhiana | Fugitive wanted in a kidnapping case arrested by PO staff

PO staff of police commissionerate on Tuesday handed over the accused from Ludhiana, arrested for kidnapping case, to Meharban police for further action
Wanted by the Ludhiana police in a kidnapping case, the man arrested was declared him proclaimed offender on September 12, 2017. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Wanted by the police in a kidnapping and assault case, a proclaimed offender has been arrested by the PO staff of police commissionerate on Tuesday.The staff handed him over to Meharban police for further action.

The accused Vishnu Goswami of New Shakti Nagar had changed his location to Prem Nagar of Tibba Road to evade police.

Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh, in-charge at PO staff said the accused was driving an auto in the city. A case under sections of IPC had been registered against the accused on May 13, 2012. After availing bail, he had started skipping hearings of the case.

The court had declared him proclaimed offender on September 12, 2017.

TRENDING TOPICS
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
