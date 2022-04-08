Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | GADVASU cadets to participate in National Equestrian Championship

Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), will participate in the National Equestrian Championship and Delhi Horse Show for the first time in 25 years.

The cadets will compete against the best horse riders of the country in the championship. The team comprises Vikas Garg, Gurarshbir Singh Bal, Yuvraj Singh, Makhan Verma, Manish Kumar and Puneet kaur.

Brigadier, JS Guman, group commander, NCC Group HQ Ludhiana; Colonel SK Bhardwaj, officer commanding of the unit, conveyed that the cadets, who have been working very hard since last two years, could not participate in any events due to COVID-19. When the officers learnt about the horse show, they decided that cadets will have the experience of the highest grade and they worked day and night for getting all the documents ready and sanctions from competent authority, they said.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh motivated the cadets to do well and told that at such a high profile, even participation is a great achievement.

