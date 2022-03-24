Ludhiana | GADVASU conducts training on ‘‘Bio-security measures at livestock and poultry farms”

Department of livestock production management, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a one-day training programme on ‘‘Bio-security measures at livestock and poultry farm” for SC laboratory attendants working at livestock farm under the scheme ICAR-01 (SC-SP component).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yashpal Singh, course director and head of the department, with the team of Kulvinder Singh Sandhu and Subhash Chandra as coordinators, conducted this training under the guidance of SPS Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science.

As many as ten trainees participated in the programme. Trainees were made aware of prophylactic measures, including vaccination, to control diseases at farms. Special lecture was delivered on ‘One Health’ to control and avoid zoonotic diseases. Trainees also visited livestock farms of University and familiarised with numerous bio-security measures in working.

SK Uppal, dean, postgraduate studies, was the chief guest in the valedictory function and he distributed the certificates to the trainees.

Uppal informed that negligence of bio-security measures at farms is a big issue for the health of animals as well as workers. He encouraged organisers to conduct such types of trainings in future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dangri and gum boots were also provided to the trainees.