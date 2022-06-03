Ludhiana | GADVASU imparts skill for scientific rearing of livestock

The directorate of extension education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), and National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, (MANAGE), Hyderabad, organised a collaborative online training programme on imparting skill among youth for scientific rearing of livestock.

The programme was held for extension functionaries of state departments of animal husbandry, scientists, and subject matter specialists of ICAR institutes and state agricultural/veterinary universities.

A total of 62 students, researchers and professionals from all over India registered for the course. Experts from different departments of the university delivered lectures to sensitise the participants regarding different skills needed for building a successful enterprise in dairy farming, goat farming, pig farming, value addition and animal nutrition.

Dr Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, said livestock-based enterprises can be very helpful in generating self-employment opportunities for rural youth. The vet university is working in close association with all the stakeholders to promote livestock farming in Punjab, he added.

Dr Brar interacted with the participants and shared the approach adopted by the university to promote livestock farming in the state. The university is supporting a pluralistic extension model to reach out to farmers all over the state, he said.

