Ludhiana | GADVASU interns demand hike in stipend, wear black ribbons in protest

The protesting interns submitted a memorandum to vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh, GADVASU, Ludhiana, who said he will take up the matter with board members this week
Interns during meeting with GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh in Ludhiana on May 3, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 03, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Demanding a hike in stipend, students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) wore black ribbons to work to register their protest on Tuesday.

The protesting interns submitted a memorandum to GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh, who said he will take up the matter with board members this week. “A proposal to increase the stipend to 17,000 per month will be presented before the board, and then the matter will be taken up with the finance minister,” he said.

The interns said they have been receiving only 6,200 as stipend.

“GADVASU is among the top veterinary universities in the country but the students who are pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) and Animal Husbandry (AH) are being paid the least stipend for one-year internship as compared to other universities. The students interning with Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Kerala, are receiving 20,000 per month as stipend, while students interning with Banaras Hindu University are receiving 23,500. The amount of stipend varies from Rs17,000 to 20,000 at veterinary universities in Haryana, Rajasthan and Karnataka,” they said.

Earlier, a panel of students had also met animal husbandry and dairy development minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and submitted a memorandum.

The interns said to continue the agitation till their demand is fulfilled.

