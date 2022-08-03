Ludhiana | GADVASU promotes adoption of scientific shrimp farming practices

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 03, 2022 10:38 PM IST
V-C Inderjeet Singh, GADVASU, Ludhiana, encouraged farmers to adopt scientific shrimp farming practices to convert their wastelands into a remunerative resource. He also apprised them of various utility services offered by the university for capacity building and technical support.
A GADVASU team reviewing progress of shrimp farming demonstration units in Fazilka. JPS Gill, director research, GADVASU, Ludhiana, informed that the university has developed three shrimp farming units under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna project. (HT PHOTO)
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To review the progress of shrimp farming demonstration units and conduct an on-farm interactive meet with young farmers of the region, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University team, led by vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh, visited the Shajrana village and Gaddan Dob village in Fazilka.

The V-C encouraged farmers to adopt scientific shrimp farming practices to convert their wastelands into a remunerative resource. He also apprised them of various utility services offered by the university for capacity building and technical support.

Meera D Ansal, dean of College of Fisheries, GADVASU, informed that the university has played an instrumental role in developing shrimp farming in saline areas of south west Punjab. After an untiring journey of eight years (2008 to 2016), shrimp farming developed swiftly in the last 5-6 years, owing to the consistent technical hand holding of farmers by the university and promotional schemes implemented by department of fisheries, Punjab, she said.

Since the first successful one-acre shrimp farming trial conducted by the university in Fazilka (2014), there was no looking back and area under the shrimp farming in Punjab increased to over 800 acres in 2021, which is expected to cross 1,500-acre mark in 2022, she added.

JPS Gill, director research, GADVASU, informed that the university developed three shrimp farming units under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna project to demonstrate best management practices, in special reference to biosecurity arrangements, to produce export quality shrimp for optimised economic sustainability. The said units have been developed under the supervision of project in-charge and expert scientist Prabjeet Singh.

