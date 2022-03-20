Ludhiana | GADVASU refutes NRI student’s allegation of partisan attitude

A day after Canada-based NRI student of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) levelled allegations of personal vendetta and partisan attitude against the authorities of the university, the vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh came forward and rebutted the allegations.

Inderjeet Singh said the third-year NRI student of Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) degree course has levelled baseless allegations against the university with the intent to defame the reputed institution.

He said disciplinary action was taken against the student, who allegedly tried to sabotage the process of the ongoing university exam in online mode by intentionally posting images of question in a common WhatsApp group. Despite warning, the student refused to delete the images, Singh said.

Vice-chancellor, GADVASU, was accompanied by SPS Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science and officers of the university. The university authorities said multiple examinations, by internal as well external examiners, were held from February 1, 2021 till August 6, 2021 as per the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) Minimum Standards of Veterinary Education Regulations, 2016.

“The student was not able to clear a course in the regular exam and in compartment exam as well. Considering Covid scenario, a special permission was given to him by the university to appear in re-compartment (mercy chance). However, due to a casual approach towards studies, he was unable to clear the course,” said Singh while addressing the press conference at Scientists Home in GADVASU.

“Subsequently, the student filed the case in Punjab and Haryana High Court. However, single bench court followed by double bench court dismissed the case in December 2021, saying that ‘appeal is devoid of merit’ and the bench ‘did not find any substance therein which could substantiate the contentions as have been projected by the appellant,” V-C said.

“Following the decision of the court, the student refused to follow the procedure set by veterinary council of India (VCI) to continue studies by registering in the third professional year, and started using tricks and started to pressurise the university authorities to get his third professional year cleared without following the rules and regulations laid by Government of India through VCI for BVSc & AH degree course,” the VC said and added, “It is a reputed institution of the country where degrees are earned by hard work and dedication. Any laxity on the part of the institution would affect the quality of students passing out from the university and could put the lives of livestock at risk.”

On Friday, Jaswinder Singh, father of NRI student, had alleged that for the past three years his son was being harassed by the university authorities on one pretext or the other.

He said at times his son was penalised for wrong parking of vehicles, while on other occasions, a fine was imposed for being late in the class.

He said the problem occurred when his son asked for the receipt of fines. Jaswinder Singh had also shown a WhatsApp chat wherein SPS Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science had stated that he would be given zero in the examination.