Ludhiana | GADVASU, Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences join hands

The College of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, jointly organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) on “COVID-19” in collaboration with American Society for Microbiologists (ASM) and Indian Virological Society (IVS).

Suresh V Kuchipudi from Penn State University, USA; COULON Pierre-Grégoire from Curie Institute, Paris; Swayam Prakash from the University of California, USA, and Alyson A Kelvin from University of Saskatchewan, Canada delivered lectures.

Eminent speakers such as Priya Abraham, director ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune; Uday C Ghoshal from SGPGIMS, Lucknow; Radha Kant Ratho from PGIMER, Chandigarh, and D Himanshu Reddy from King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, highlighted effects of Covid-19 vaccination, emerging mutants and the issues with diagnosis of emerging SARS CoV-2 variants.

Yashpal Singh Malik, dean, College of Animal Biotechnology, and the organizing secretary of the CME, elaborated on adoption of One Health approach to tackle and develop preparedness for emerging infectious diseases inflicting the public health.

A total of 1,060 participants joined the CME, of which 905 logged in through web streaming and 156 joined through Zoom platform.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh congratulated the organising team for the initiative.