Ludhiana | GADVASU takes inputs from farmers to promote fish farming in state

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday organised a review meeting with fish and shrimp farmers from across the state to invite their inputs for formulating an action plan for horizontal and vertical expansion of the fisheries sector.

Highlighting the importance of technology backup and farmer linkages with research and development (R and D) institutes, vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh accentuated the scope of fisheries development in the state with special reference to doubling farmers’ income, promotional schemes, entrepreneurship development among youth and utilisation of degraded lands.

Issues related to capacity building, seed quality, feed manufacturing, release of subsidy, electricity connections/tariff, solar systems, water/seed testing, bio-security, processing and marketing were discussed by the farmers, with a focus on the need to enforce regulations for the development of shrimp farming in inland saline areas under an act. The queries of the farmers were addressed by dean, College of Fisheries, Dr Meera D Ansal, and experts from the college.

In the concluding session, the experts apprised the farmers of various capacity building and utility services offered to fish/shrimp farmers by the university through the directorate of extension education and College of Fisheries in Ludhiana and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in Mohali, Barnala and Tarntaran.

Singh urged the farmers to form farmer producer organisations (FPO) to take maximum advantage of different promotional schemes offered by the department of fisheries , ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).