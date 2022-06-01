Ludhiana | GADVASU team bags awards at nat’l conference in Hisar

A 17-member team from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) bagged multiple awards at the 34th Convention and National Conference of IAVMI (Indian Association of Veterinary Microbiologists, Immunologists and Specialists in Infections Diseases) held in Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, Haryana.

The convention was held on the theme ‘Current trends in immunodiagnostics and vaccines for livestock and poultry’.

The team, led by dean of College of Animal Biotechnology Dr Yashpal Singh Malik, comprised of five faculty members and 12 students.

Dr Adarsh Mishra bagged the Dr MN Kulkarni Memorial Award and Dr Satparkash Singh and Dr Niraj Kumar Singh won Best Oral and Best Poster Presentation Awards, respectively.

Dr Malik delivered an expert lecture on emerging infectious diseases highlighting the importance of rapid and advanced diagnostics for effective control of these diseases, and elaborated the work going on in the college on African Swine fever.

The conference was attended by 225 delegates from various national institutes and leading universities of the country. Six technical sessions on important aspects of vaccines, diagnostics, antimicrobial resistance, host-pathogen interaction, emerging diseases, etc were organised during the conference, where oral and poster presentations were held apart from lead papers.

