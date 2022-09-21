Ludhiana | GADVASU to confer CM award on 3 famers on Sept 23

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will confer the Chief Minister’s awards, along with a plaque, shawl and money, to three Ludhiana-based farmers, in the ‘Pashu Palan Mela’ on September 23, for adopting progressive livestock farming practices.

Balwinder Singh from Ranwan village will receive the CM Award in cattle farming. He started dairy farming in 2009. Along with establishing a milking parlour and an ultra-modern shed, he uses an automatic scraper for dairy waste management.

Jatinder Pal Singh, a resident of SBS Nagar, who started poultry farming in 2004, will be awarded the CM Award in poultry farming. He has 1,14,000 layers with a daily production of 80,000 eggs.

The CM Award in value addition of livestock produce will be conferred on Satnam Singh of Sasrali village who started his dairy processing unit in 2014. He sells products under the brand name “The Cream Way”.

Director of extension education at GADVASU Parkash Singh Brar said the varsity was making efforts for the development of the livestock sector in the state by strengthening its extension and outreach programmes. “To motivate livestock farmers, the university has instituted CM awards in different categories of livestock farming,” he added.

He said the university had received several applications from livestock farmers across the state, and farmers had been selected after evaluating their farms and farming practices.