Ludhiana gains 13 points in PGI-D 2024-25, secures ‘Uttam-3’ grade

The district has showcased an improvement in school education performance, climbing 13 points in the latest Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) 2024-25 — an evidence-based framework by the ministry of education, which evaluates and grades the performance of district-level school education systems. Ludhiana remained stagnant in school safety and child protection, where the score stayed fixed at 21 points. (HT File)

Ludhiana has secured ‘Uttam-3’ grade among districts across the country, scoring 400 points in the national evaluation, in which 788 districts were assessed nationwide.

The PGI-D report evaluates districts on various educational parameters using data collected from platforms including UDISE+, PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 and the PRABANDH portal. The framework carries a total weightage of 600 points distributed across 70 indicators under six broad categories — learning outcomes, classroom transactions, infrastructure and student entitlements, school safety and child protection, digital learning, and governance processes.

As per the report, the city showed significant progress in learning outcomes, quality of education, teacher availability and professional development. The district’s score in these areas increased from 166 in 2023-24 to 174 in 2024-25.

The district also recorded improvement in governance-related indicators. Its score in governance processes rose from 60 to 66 points, indicating better fund utilisation, attendance monitoring systems and school leadership development initiatives. In the infrastructure, facilities and student entitlements category, Ludhiana managed to gain one additional point over the previous year.

However, the report also highlighted areas where the district failed to make progress. Ludhiana remained stagnant in school safety and child protection, where the score stayed fixed at 21 points.

Similarly, no improvement was recorded in digital learning, with the district retaining a score of 35 points in the category. The district also witnessed a decline in the effective classroom transaction category, which covers learning management and learning enrichment activities. The score in this domain dropped by two points, from 72 in 2023-24 to 70 in the latest report. Under the PGI-D grading system, districts securing between 61% and 70% marks fall under the ‘Uttam-3’ category. The report further pointed out that no district in the country managed to achieve the highest grades of ‘Utkarsh’ or ‘Uttam-1’ in either 2023-24 or 2024-25, indicating that considerable scope remains for improvement in the education sector nationwide.