Ludhiana: Gang of snatchers busted with arrest of 4; 2 on run

The CIA staff-2 of Ludhiana police busted a gang of snatchers on Friday with the arrest of four men.

The accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Deepu of Janakpuri, Aman Singh alias Aman of Hari Kartar Colony, Jaspal Kumar of Islamganj and Kuldeep Kumar of Amargarh district, Uttar Pradesh, who lived at Textile Colony, Industrial Area A, in a rented accomodation.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge CIA-2, said that on basis of a tip-off, they arrested Gurvinder, Aman and Jaspal from GLADA ground in Moti Nagar, where they had gathered to hatch a conspiracy to commit robbery. Two motorcycles, a car, two weapons and three iron rods were recovered from the trio.

However, two of their accomplices, identified as Mohammad Mehmud alias Mula of Ganesh Nagar and Amandeep Singh alias Aman of Shimlapuri managed to escape from the spot.

During questioning, the accused told police that they used to store stolen items with Kuldeep, who was then arrested with 24 stolen mobile phones.

The inspector added that the accused have confessed to committing 48 snatchings in areas under Division Number 8 and on Delhi Road.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Moti Nagar police station.