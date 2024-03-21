 Ludhiana: Gangster fractures both his legs in escape bid, held - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Gangster fractures both his legs in escape bid, held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 21, 2024 10:03 PM IST

Gangster Movish Bains fractured both his legs in a bid to escape arrest on Wednesday night after the police conducted a raid. Bains jumped off from the second floor of a building in a stadium near Jandiali and suffered injuries.

Gangster Movish Bains in the police custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The CIA staff-2 arrested the accused and recovered an illegal pistol and four live bullets from his possession. Bains was wanted by the police in a case of opening fire on his rival Mukul on March 6 near Vijay Nagar. A case was lodged against him at Daresi police station. The police were after him for the past 15 days.

CIA staff-2 in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said they received tip-off that Movish has been hiding in a stadium near Jandiali. The police conducted a raid and on seeing the police party, Bains jumped off from the second floor of the building and fractured his legs.

The inspector said Movish Bains and his aides had opened fire targeting his rival Mukul in Vijay Nagar on March 6. However, no one was hurt in the clash, but the Daresi police had lodged an FIR against the accused.

“The police were searching for the accused and on Wednesday, they found his whereabouts. Bains and Mukul were friends, but they turned foes over some issues. Movish had challenged Mukul to come to Vijay Nagar to settle the scores on March 6. When Mukul turned up there along with his aides in a car, Movish and his aide opened fire targeting them. While Mukul and his aide managed to escape, the accused rained bullets on the car and vandalised it before escaping,” he added.

“The accused is already facing trial in nine cases, including murder bid, possessing illegal weapons and assault. The accused was arrested by the CIA staff-1 in another case in 2023. He came out on bail in over a month ago and again indulged in crime,” he added.

The inspector added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Gangster fractures both his legs in escape bid, held
