Ludhiana | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide arrested with illegal weapons
A close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in the custody of Mansa police in connection with the murder of Punjabi Singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala, has been arrested by Ludhiana police for allegedly assaulting a transporter.
The accused has been identified as Baldev Chaudhary alias Kaku, 30, of Kali Sadak. His accomplice Ankit Sharma, 29, was also arrested. Police have recovered two illegal weapons and 11 bullets from his possession.
Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA Staff-2, said that Baldev Chaudhary, who is a transporter, was wanted by the police in a four-month-old case of assault and snatching.
A transporter Hardeep Singh of Jhungian Qadar village had registered an FIR against the accused stating that Baldev Chaudhary along with Chetan Munjal of Chandigarh and 12 others had opened attack on him in Transport Nagar on January 31. The accused had also snatched ₹2 lakh cash from him, said the complainant.
Hardeep Singh had stated that some trucks loaded with goods were seized by the sales tax department and the accused suspected him for passing information to the sales tax department.
The inspector added that after the police came to know about the links of the accused with gangster Bishnoi, they arrested him on Friday.
On Sunday, the police arrested his accomplice Ankit Sharma from near Clock Tower. He is said to be a drug addict. A hunt is on for rest of the accused.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics