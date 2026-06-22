Ludhiana: Garbage near civil hospital not being cleared, allege residents

Residents and traders near the civil hospital have alleged that garbage dumped at a designated collection point near GLADA ground often remains unattended for days, resulting in unhygienic conditions and raising concerns over public health and safety.

A garbage collection point near GLADA Ground in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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According to locals, municipal vehicles regularly dump waste at the site, but delays in lifting have led to the accumulation of garbage, leaving the area grappling with foul odour and deteriorating sanitary conditions. Residents claimed the problem has persisted for years despite repeated complaints to the authorities.Shopkeepers and residents said the unchecked accumulation of waste has become a daily inconvenience, affecting both business activity and the quality of life in the neighbourhood.“The smell remains throughout the day. Garbage often lies here for days at a stretch. We keep raising the issue, but there has been no lasting solution,” said Anil Chopra, a shopkeeper in the area.

Some residents attributed the problem to inadequate waste-handling infrastructure. Rahul, another shopkeeper, alleged that the available machinery is insufficient to cope with the volume of waste being brought to the collection point. “The compactor does not seem adequate for the amount of garbage being dumped here. Waste continues to accumulate and action is usually taken only after residents lodge complaints,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from sanitation concrns, locals alleged that the area has increasingly become a congregation point for drug addicts and other anti-social elements, exacerbating safety concerns. Residents claimed there have been incidents of damage to vehicles parked nearby, including broken windowpanes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from sanitation concrns, locals alleged that the area has increasingly become a congregation point for drug addicts and other anti-social elements, exacerbating safety concerns. Residents claimed there have been incidents of damage to vehicles parked nearby, including broken windowpanes. {{/usCountry}}

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“The issue is no longer limited to cleanliness. People feel unsafe leaving their vehicles here, particularly during the evening hours,” said Dalbir, a resident of the area.Residents said the situation is alarming given the site’s proximity to civil hospital, arguing that the continued accumulation of garbage near a major healthcare facility raises serious questions about civic upkeep and public hygiene.Demanding immediate intervention, they have called for regular waste lifting, stricter monitoring of the site and measures to prevent the area from turning into an uncontrolled dumping ground. When contacted, Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi, said, “Efforts are underway to improve the city’s waste-management system.”

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Acknowledging limitations in available resources, he said the administration was working to strengthen its infrastructure and ensure more regular garbage clearance.“Police presence in the area will be enhanced to address complaints regarding drug-related activity and improve security around the site.Ashwani Sahotam, sanitation officer at the municipal corporation, said, “The land belongs to GLADA and is not under the civic body, but we will remove the garbage from the spot.”