Ludhiana | Get NOC from fire dept within 30 days, or face action
To reduce fires in the industrial hub, the municipal corporation (MC) has issued a public notice to the owners of commercial and industrial buildings asking them to get no-objection certificates from the fire department within 30 days of the notice or face action.
In the notice, which has been issued by the fire brigade wing of the civic body, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabhwaral has directed building owners to ensure that the fire safety norms mentioned in the National Building Code of India are met, otherwise action will be taken against them under the Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act. Building owners can apply for the NOC online at www.firenoc.lgpunjab.gov.in.
As per the orders issued by the government last year, a fine of up to ₹50,000 can be imposed on owners of coaching centres and their building can also be sealed should it be found that fire safety norms are being flouted.
One of the fire brigade officials, requesting anonymity, said there are thousands of industrial and commercial buildings in the city, which are being run without fire safety NOC. Last year, less than 1,000 building owners received the NOC, against the four lakh properties (residential, commercial and industrial) in the city.
In 2019 too, the department had initiated inspections at coaching centres, but the drive had to be stopped due to staff shortage and politicians’ intervention. The MC commissioner said that the public notice was issued two days back and strict action will be taken against building owners if they fail to avail the fire safety NOC in 30 days. “An action plan will be chalked out against violators, once the notice period ends,” he said.
Fire audit of industry, commercial units yet to begin
A fire audit of industrial and commercial units announced by then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in 2017, after 16 lives (including those of nine firefighters) were lost in the Suffiyan Chowk factory collapse incident, is hanging fire. Thousands of industrial and commercial establishments are being run without adequate fire safety arrangements and explosive material is also being stored without the administration’s consent.
