Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana gets fresh stock of 70,000 vaccine doses
chandigarh news

Ludhiana gets fresh stock of 70,000 vaccine doses

Around 22.6 lakh people have been vaccinated in Ludhiana district, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma shared during a Facebook live session with residents
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The vaccination drive against Covid-19 began nationwide on January 16, 2021. (HT Photo)

The district administration on Wednesday received 70,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, which the administration aims to utilise within the next 24 hours, said deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Addressing residents in his weekly Facebook live session on the official page of the Ludhiana DPRO, the official said around 22.6 lakh people had already been vaccinated in the district. “This has become possible due to the commitment of doctors, paramedics and all others who have been working at the forefront since January 16, 2021, when this inoculation drive was first started,” he said.

The deputy commissioner urged residents to continue to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and observing hand hygiene, even if they were vaccinated.

Answering a query, he said those who were not receiving the confirmation message on their registered mobile number after receiving the shot must contact a nearby government health centre or hospital.

One fresh Covid-19 case added to tally

Continuing its low count of Covid-19 cases, the district logged just one fresh infection on Wednesday, the third time this month after similar achievement on September 3 and 5.

Of the 87,492 people infected in the district so far, 2,098 have succumbed to the infection and 31 are still fighting it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tents, langar, hookah…farmers prepared for a long haul at Karnal protest site

Cricket: Delhi record huge win over Madhya Pradesh at JP Atray memorial tourney

Two mobile phones recovered from 2 inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail

Thief decamps with cash, mobile phones worth 2.75 lakh from Ludhiana shop
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP