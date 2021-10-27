Ludhiana gets third government college

MLA Sanjay Talwar inaugurated Government College, Ludhiana East, opposite Vardhman Mill on Chandigarh Road on Tuesday. After SCD Government College and Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, this is the third government college in the city. The new government college has a two-storey building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The city’s new college building has been constructed on GLADA’s five-acre land. Around ₹15 crore has been spent on the construction of the building.

The admission process for the Government College East was started in August 2018. Initially, the classes for BA were started at a community centre but later shifted to SCD Government College, Ludhiana. The students of the first batch of BA have already completed their degree as the building construction work was delayed.

Talwar said that Government College East has come after the country’s independence and it is a co-educational institute. The other two government colleges were inaugurated during the British rule. BA course classes have been started from the college premises. In the next session the courses of B.Com, BBA, BCA and BSc (medical and non-medical) would be introduced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stone laid for sub-station

MLA Talwar also laid foundation stone of a 66 KV sub-station at Tibba road on Tuesday. The sub-station would supply power to ward number 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said the cost of the project is ₹9 crore and it would be completed in six months. He added that earlier the areas got power supply from Tajpur road sub-division and Tajpur road sub-station used to get supply from Gaunsgarh feeder. During summers, the area residents used to face voltage problems in the power supply. With establishment of sub-station there would be no power supply problem in the areas.