Ludhiana: Getting foul smelling water supply even after repairs, say locals

Residents of Pritam Colony in Giaspura have once again raised concerns over contaminated and foul-smelling water supply, barely two months after repair work was carried out following earlier complaints.

Locals say issue resurfaced two months after repairs; MC cites faulty private pipeline network. (HT Photo)

Locals said the water quality had improved temporarily after officials inspected the area and fixed leakages, but polluted water has started flowing through taps again. They alleged that the recurring issue has forced several families to rely on bottled water for drinking purposes.

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“We thought the problem had finally been resolved, but contaminated water has started coming again. We need a permanent solution instead of temporary repairs,” said resident Meenu Goswami. Another resident, Sanjana Rawat, said repeated complaints had only brought short-term relief. “Every few weeks, the issue returns after some repair work. Authorities should address the root cause,” she said.

Residents claimed the problem worsens during the rainy season, suspecting leakages in old pipelines as a possible reason for contamination.Junior engineer (zone C) Avneet Singh said the colony’s internal water and sewerage network was the main challenge. “This is a private colony where the infrastructure was laid by the coloniser. The permanent solution is to lay new water supply and sewer lines, and a proposal has been sent for approval,” he said.

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