Ludhiana: Getting threats, says firing case witness

A fresh FIR has been registered against a group of youths wanted in connection with two firing cases after they allegedly threatened a college student, who is a witness in one of the incidents and the victim in another. The accused had reportedly been sending threats through social media, posting pictures with pistols to intimidate the victim. The entire conflict traces back to a dispute over entry passes for a party organised in South City in October 2024. Sanjeev Bharadwaj, father of victim Garry Bharadwaj, claimed that the case was registered on directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Chandigarh. He stated that the accused had applied for anticipatory bail at the high court, where the victim’s family submitted evidence of the accused posting pictures of guns on social media while issuing threats. The high court then directed the Ludhiana police to file an FIR and take action. (HT Photo)

On Thursday, the division number 5 police registered a case against the accused, identified as Kunwarveer Singh Deo of Bahadurke village, Aryan Singh alias Aryan Ghuman, Deepa Purewal and Harsh Kumar of New Sarabha Nagar. The case was registered on a complaint filed by Sanjeev Bharadwaj, father of victim Garry Bharadwaj, a resident of Sarabha Nagar.

Recalling the first attack, Bharadwaj said that on October 8, 2023, the accused, including Kunwarveer Singh, Divyanshu, Teji Grewal and Harsh, had opened fire at Garry and his two friends, Mudit Sood and Abhijit Mand, using two pistols. While Garry escaped unhurt, both Mudit and Abhijit sustained bullet injuries. The attack was allegedly triggered after a verbal dispute over entry passes for a party in Sarabha Nagar.

In a second attack on August 19, 2024, the accused once again targeted Garry to stop him from testifying in court. As Garry and his friends were traveling in a BMW from Sarabha Nagar towards Model Town, accused Aryan, Deepa Grewal and their accomplices, traveling in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, opened fire near the Zone-C office of the Municipal Corporation. Bullets hit the car, but the occupants escaped unharmed. The police had earlier registered a murder attempt case in connection with this incident.

Bharadwaj further alleged that main accused Kunwarveer Singh fled abroad after the first FIR, while his accomplices remain in India and continue to threaten Garry, warning him against testifying in court. He said the accused had been openly displaying illegal weapons on social media to intimidate his son. He added that when the accused applied for bail at the high court, their social media threats and pictures were presented as evidence, leading to the court’s directive to lodge an FIR and arrest them.

ASI Gurmej Lal, the investigating officer from division number 5 police station, said the accused were not arrested in previous cases, but police are now actively working to track them down. A fresh FIR under Section 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.