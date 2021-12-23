Ludhiana: Giaspura resident duped on pretext of spouse visa, costs him 35 lakh

A Giaspura village resident was allegedly duped of ₹35 lakh by his wife who promised to take him to Australia on spouse visa.

Complainant Harpreet Singh, 24, who runs an electronics shop, said he wanted to go abroad, however, he could not get the expected bands in IELTS.

Meanwhile, he got a marriage proposal from the accused Amanjot Kaur, through a middleman. Amanjot’s family told him that she had got six bands in IELTS, but due to the death of her father, they are facing financial problems.

Though Harpreet’s financial condition wasn’t good either, he sold some assets and took some loans to bear the expenses of the marriage and send Amanjot abroad. He also paid her college expenses.

According to the deal, after reaching Australia, Amanjot was to him abroad on a spouse visa. They got married on July 1, 2018.

On January 31, 2019, Amanjot reached Australia where she enrolled into course. For two and half years, Harpreet’s family paid all the fees for her course, but Amanjot allegedly made no efforts to take her husband abroad.

Harpreet alleged that he had applied for a visa twice but it was rejected as Amanjot had declared in her documents that she was unmarried.

He filed a complaint to the NRI Cell of Punjab Police on June 26.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station, after a probe spanning six months. The woman’s mother, Satya, and brother, Avtar Singh, have also been booked.