Ludhiana: Gill Club clinches maiden hockey title

The 16th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival concluded at Jarkhar village on Sunday, with Gill Club Ghawaddi and HTC Centre Rampur emerging champions in the senior and junior categories, respectively.

Players during the Jarkhar hockey tournament in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

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The senior category final saw Gill Club Ghawaddi win the title for the first time in the 40-year history of the Jarkhar Games. In the final, Ghawaddi defeated Neeta Club Rampur 6-4 in a high-scoring contest to lift the trophy.

In the junior category, HTC Centre Rampur also secured its maiden title, edging past Kila Raipur Hockey Centre 1-0 in the final.

In the senior category third-place match, Jarkhar Academy defeated Amargarh 6-4. In the junior section, Guru Teg Bahadur Academy, Chachrari, beat Jarkhar Academy 5-4 to finish third.Dalvir Singh of Gill Club Ghawaddi and Rajvir Singh of HTC Centre Rampur were named Heroes of the Tournament in the senior and junior categories, respectively.

Other award recipients included Manpreet Singh Mani of Neeta Club Rampur, Kasampreet Singh of Kila Raipur, Rajvir Singh of Jarkhar Academy, Parminder Singh of Chachrari and Saloni of Jarkhar Academy for their performances during the tournament. All award winners were presented with bicycles.

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{{^usCountry}} Trophies and awards were distributed during the closing ceremony attended by sports personalities and guests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trophies and awards were distributed during the closing ceremony attended by sports personalities and guests. {{/usCountry}}

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