The 16th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival at Jarkhar village entered its final stage on Saturday, with Gill Club Ghawaddi and Nita Club Rampur advancing to the senior category final, while Kila Raipur Hockey Centre and HTC Rampur secured berths in the junior final.

Winning teams after the tournament in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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Nita Club Rampur booked its place in the senior final after defeating Jarkhar Hockey Academy 6-4 in the semifinal. In the other semifinal, Gill Club Ghawaddi reached the tournament final for the first time after registering a 4-2 victory over Amargarh. Goalkeeper Rajdeep Singh of Ghawaddi was named Hero of the Match.

In the junior category, Kila Raipur Hockey Centre defeated Jarkhar Hockey Academy 4-3 to secure a place in the final. Kasampreet Singh was adjudged Hero of the Match for his contribution to the victory.

HTC Rampur also advanced to the final after defeating Guru Teg Bahadur Academy, Charadi, 2-1 in the second semifinal. Rajveer Singh was named Hero of the Match.

Several members of the sporting fraternity attended the event and interacted with the participating teams.

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{{^usCountry}} Among them were international hockey player and SP Kamalpreet Singh Chahal, Padma Shri awardee hockey coach Baldev Singh, Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, businessman Harbans Singh Saini and Ludhiana Sports Welfare Association chairman Sukhwinder Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among them were international hockey player and SP Kamalpreet Singh Chahal, Padma Shri awardee hockey coach Baldev Singh, Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, businessman Harbans Singh Saini and Ludhiana Sports Welfare Association chairman Sukhwinder Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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The event also received support for grassroots hockey development. Kamalpreet Singh Chahal donated 50 hockey sticks to Jarkhar Hockey Academy, while Harbans Singh Saini contributed ₹21,000. Karamjit Singh Kala, based in the United States, donated ₹15,000 for the promotion of hockey.