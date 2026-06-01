...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: Gill Club Ghawaddi, Nita Club Rampur enter finals in Prithipal Singh Hockey festival

The event also received support for grassroots hockey development. Kamalpreet Singh Chahal donated 50 hockey sticks to Jarkhar Hockey Academy, while Harbans Singh Saini contributed ₹21,000

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 03:44 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

The 16th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival at Jarkhar village entered its final stage on Saturday, with Gill Club Ghawaddi and Nita Club Rampur advancing to the senior category final, while Kila Raipur Hockey Centre and HTC Rampur secured berths in the junior final.

Winning teams after the tournament in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Winning teams after the tournament in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Nita Club Rampur booked its place in the senior final after defeating Jarkhar Hockey Academy 6-4 in the semifinal. In the other semifinal, Gill Club Ghawaddi reached the tournament final for the first time after registering a 4-2 victory over Amargarh. Goalkeeper Rajdeep Singh of Ghawaddi was named Hero of the Match.

In the junior category, Kila Raipur Hockey Centre defeated Jarkhar Hockey Academy 4-3 to secure a place in the final. Kasampreet Singh was adjudged Hero of the Match for his contribution to the victory.

HTC Rampur also advanced to the final after defeating Guru Teg Bahadur Academy, Charadi, 2-1 in the second semifinal. Rajveer Singh was named Hero of the Match.

Several members of the sporting fraternity attended the event and interacted with the participating teams.

The event also received support for grassroots hockey development. Kamalpreet Singh Chahal donated 50 hockey sticks to Jarkhar Hockey Academy, while Harbans Singh Saini contributed 21,000. Karamjit Singh Kala, based in the United States, donated 15,000 for the promotion of hockey.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Gill Club Ghawaddi, Nita Club Rampur enter finals in Prithipal Singh Hockey festival
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON