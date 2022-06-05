Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | GNDEC holds 15-km cycle rally to pay tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | GNDEC holds 15-km cycle rally to pay tribute to Sidhu Moosewala

Around 100 cyclists took part in the 15-km rally, organised by GNDEC, Ludhiana, and chanted “Live forever Sidhu Moosewala”
Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) students during the cycle rally for Sidhu Moosewala in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day and to pay tribute to its alumnus and famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu— popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was recently assassinated in Mansa, students of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) organised a bicycle rally— Pedal for Sidhu Moosewala, on Sunday.

Around 100 cyclists took part in the 15-km rally, and chanted “Live forever Sidhu Moosewala”.

Sidhu Moosewala was an alumnus of 2016 batch of electrical engineering from the college.

The initiative was taken by Centre for Multifaceted, GNDEC,— a student-run body in the college— and Punjabi Runners.

