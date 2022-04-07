Ludhiana | Good Samaritan helps reunite 4-year-old missing girl with family

A four-year-old girl, who was suspected to have been kidnapped from Shivpuri area on Monday, was reunited with her parents on Wednesday.

The man, who was initially suspected to have been a kidnapper, on the basis on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, turned out to be Good Samaritan, who had come to her rescue after she lost her way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case of illegal confinement had been registered against unidentified persons at Division Number 4 police station on Tuesday, on the complaint of the girl’s father Sadique of Kara Bara, a native of Darbhanga in Bihar.

The girl’s mother Yasmin Parveen, who works at a factory, used to take her two daughters to her workplace. The girls used to play outside the factory while she worked. On Monday evening, the four-year-old, while playing with her sister, ventured off and lost her way.

Ajmal Ansari, a resident of Kundanpuri, found the girl and shared her picture on Facebook, urging netizens to help find her parents. As the post started doing the rounds of social media, police reached out to him. She was handed over to her parents after a medical check-up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ansari told the police that while playing, the girl lost her way to the factory unit. His relatives also tried to search for her parents, but in vain. Instead of leaving the girl, Ansari decided to take the four-year-old to his house and use social media to find her parents.

ADCP Parminder Singh Heer appreciated Ansari’s efforts while the girl’s parents also expressed their gratitude.

The ADCP, however, added that in case anyone finds a missing child, he or she must immediately inform the police.

“Though the resident’s intention in this case was good, he should have informed the police immediately after finding the child, instead of trying to find her parents through a Facebook post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}