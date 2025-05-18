Ludhiana: Got no funds for Sikhya Kranti events, rue teachers

Even as the government continues its ‘Punjab Sikhya Kranti’ campaign by launching a wave of infrastructural projects in government schools, teachers are still waiting to be reimbursed for expenses they personally bore to hold inauguration ceremonies. Hardeep Singh Mundian with students of a government primary school in Mangarh, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Since April 7, schools across the state have been hosting inauguration ceremonies for development works under the state’s ambitious 54-day education initiative. The campaign aims to cover around 25,000 renovation and repair projects worth ₹2,000 crore across 12,000 government schools. These projects are to be inaugurated by May 31, with an estimated cost of ₹20 crore for the inauguration events alone.

But behind the scenes, the burden of organising these ceremonies — including costs for tents, plaques, and other arrangements — has fallen on the shoulders of school staff. Teachers say they have not only devoted time and effort to these preparations but have also paid from their own pockets, expecting that the funds would soon be released by the government.

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), said, “Teachers have not just spent days preparing for these inaugurations, but they’ve also used their own money. Even though the inaugurations began on April 7, the funds have still not been released. It’s hard this way for schools to maintain financial records.”

“The money should ideally be released before any such event so that the staff doesn’t have to take on this financial load,” said one teacher, who requested not to be named.

Under the current plan, senior secondary schools were sanctioned ₹20,000, secondary schools ₹10,000 and primary schools just ₹5,000 for the inauguration events. This uneven allocation has sparked frustration among primary school heads, who argue that the scale of preparation has been similar across all schools.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union (GTU), called the fund allocation “discriminatory.” He added, “The extra expenses will ultimately be paid by the teachers themselves.”

Davinder Singh Guru, general secretary of the Lecturer Cadre Union, highlighted another issue. “Not all vendors give GST bills. So, when we’re asked to submit official invoices to the department, it becomes a challenge. If the money is provided in advance, these problems won’t arise.”

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur responded to the concerns, saying, “We have been asked to submit the total budget, which we have done. The money will be released soon.”

₹57L projects inaugurated in 6 schools

Punjab housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Saturday inaugurated infrastructure projects worth ₹57.63 lakh in six government primary schools under the Sahnewal constituency.

These schools — located in Mangarh, Katani Kalan, Barwala, Bhaini Sahib, Raian and Katani Khurd — are part of the ongoing ‘Sikhya Kranti’ mission. Speaking at the event, Mundian noted that around 28 lakh students study in Punjab’s 20,000 government schools, many of which lacked proper facilities. He highlighted that ₹2,000 crore is being spent under this initiative to upgrade schools with smart classrooms, modern labs, libraries, furniture, clean drinking water, boundary walls and better buildings.