Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Government Railway Police reunite father with 2 kids
Ludhiana: Government Railway Police reunite father with 2 kids

Ajay Singh, 33, a migrant labourer from Bihar, breath of sigh relief after the Ludhiana Government Railway Police (GRP) returned his children to him on Wednesday evening, hours after they went missing
The man with his two children in Ludhiana. (HT)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The children, Anshu Kumari, 12, and her 5-year-old brother Bajrangi Singh, who live with their father in Meharban village, were going to their grandparents’ house, but boarded the wrong bus and reached the railway station.

The railway police said the GRP staff deputed at the station found both the children crying and in a state of shock. Deputy superintendent of police Balram Rana and Jaskaran Singh, station house officer at GRP station, then took the kids to the Child helpline office at the railway station.

“Ajay and the neighbours were already searching for the kids and had also contacted the Meharban police. Two of the neighbours fortunately reached the station looking for the kids and informed their father,” said Rana.

The Child Helpline officials verified Ajay’s documents and handed over the kids to him.

