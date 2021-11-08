Ludhiana: Govt college teachers protest against delay in implementation of 7th pay scale

The teachers of SCD Government College held a three-hour long dharna on Monday to protest the delay in implementation of the 7th pay commission and de-linking from the UGC pay scales.

The protestors accused the state government of neglecting their benefits, even as the 7th pay commission has been implemented in the entire country except in Punjab.

A delegation of the teachers recently met education minister Pargat Singh and education secretary Krishan Kumar to highlight the issue. “They agreed to take up the legitimate demands of the teachers, but nothing conclusive has come of it. The apathetic attitude of the government and the higher education department is the reason behind so many talented people leaving Punjab,” said a teacher.

The teachers added that the repercussions of the regressive measures of the successive state governments, for the past many years, has reduced education to a sorry state.